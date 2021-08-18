Farmhouse Chick ribbon cutting set for Thursday in Marianna

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Farmhouse Chick in Marianna announce an open house 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, with ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of Farmhouse Chick at 3003 4th Street in Marianna.

Owned by Leigh Reddoch Beaulieu, Farmhouse Chick will be a new “takery” – yes, that’s takery, not bakery – here in Jackson County, offering take and go lunch and dinner.

The takery is in a building that we’ve all seen over the years, Faye’s Flower Shop. Farmhouse Chick will have lunch specials Tuesday-Friday and dinners Tuesday and Thursday. They specialize in chicken salad and cheese straws. This will be at the takery every day. Lunch specials will vary but will be posted every Monday. If you’re looking for something new, fresh and yummy, this is your spot. Call 850-633-7738 for more information.