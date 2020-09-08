'Fast' and prayer the focus at Little Zion MBC

Doris Brewton is giving up chocolate candy for September. Her stash of mini-Snickers bars will languish in the refrigerator for the rest of the month, and all other chocolates that satisfy her sweet tooth are also off limits.
Her husband George, a deacon at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sneads, is giving up all late-night snacks for rest of the month: No food from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. for him.
They and many other church members are engaging in a selective fast this month as they seek God’s intervention for a hurting world. COVID-19 is just one of the global crises they’re concerned about these days, and the fast is a sacrifice they’ve decided is a necessary part of reaching out to a higher power.
Pastor Eddie Bowers is also welcoming all others to participate along with them, and also to attend the weeknight prayer meetings they’ve scheduled for the rest of the month. Those begin at 5 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing of six feet when they enter the sanctuary.
The church is located at 3181 Little Zion Road, in Sneads.
As for the fasting guidelines, Mrs. Brewton, the church secretary, said there are no rules: The individuals participating can give up whatever they feel in their hearts will show sacrifice in the cause.
And if you can’t get to the church at 5 p.m. for the Monday-Friday prayer meetings, you’re invited to participate in place, by setting aside the 5-6 p.m. hour for prayer at home on behalf of the local community, the nation and the world.
