Fatal accident reported in Holmes County

A traffic accident resulted in the death of a man changing a tire along Interstate 10 in Holmes County, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency said in the release that the case remained in active investigation at the time it was issued.

Officials said it appeared that a 41-year-old Alford woman was driving a white Hyundai 4-door car westbound in the inside lane when she “appeared to have travelled off the roadway and onto the rumble strips,” and “oversteered…back onto the roadway, causing it to rotate in a clockwise manner as it travelled across both westbound lanes of Interstate 10 and onto the emergency lane,” the release states.

“While entering the emergency lane, the driver’s side of the car and front portion collided with the rear of (another vehicle),” as well as the pedestrian that was changing the tire, officials reported.

Authorities say the man was changing the tire on a trailer that was hauling a boat, and that the trailer and boat were attached to a black 2011 GMC truck. There was also a roadside service truck at the crash scene.