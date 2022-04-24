Fatal crash in Gadsden County

A 79-year-old Quincy woman died after she lost control of the motorcycle she was driving and struck a concrete curb, then a utility pole and a pickup truck in Gadsden County last Friday afternoon.

Officials say the events began to unfold as she traveled south across U.S. 90 at North Virginia Street in Quincy.

After the motorcycle struck the curb and the utility pole, it spun clockwise and hit the truck, which was in the parking lot of the Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership located in the area.

The woman was thrown from the cycle in the course of events and came to rest facing west in the driveway of the dealership.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP was assisted at the scene by the Quincy Police Department Gadsden Sheriff’s Office and the Quincy Fire Department.