Fatal crashes reported in Calhoun, Washington counties

One dies in Calhoun County crash

A 17-year-old driver from Blountstown was killed and two individuals were seriously injured in an afternoon traffic crash on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the teen was driving a sedan northbound on State Road 69 around 1:41 p.m. when he crossed the double-solid center line and collided with a southbound SUV driven by a 60-year-old male resident of Blountstown.

The 60-year-old driver and his 15-year-old male passenger, also of Blountstown, were both listed as having received serious injuries in the crash, which occurred near where SR 69 meets Jody Field Road in Calhoun County.

Both vehicles came to rest on the west shoulder of SR 69 after the crash.

One dies in Washington County crash, other driver flees

A 55-year-old Chipley man was killed in an early-morning traffic crash on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Florida Highway Reports that he was driving a pickup truck northbound on State Road 77 when a pickup southbound on SR 77 crossed the double-solid center line and collided with his truck.