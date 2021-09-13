Fatal one-vehicle crash occurs in Holmes County

A 40-year-old West Palm Beach woman died and her driver, a 40-year-old West Palm Beach man, was seriously injured last Saturday night when the SUV they were in traveled off the road and struck a tree alongside Interstate 10 in Holmes County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver was westbound on I-10 in the inside lane near mile-marker 97 when he travelled onto the shoulder around 7:45 p.m. He then overcorrected back to the right, travelled across both westbound lanes and onto the north shoulder, where the front of the SUV struck a tree, the agency said in a press release.