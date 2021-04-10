FDOT issues traffic advisory for Jackson County

Florida Department of Transportation District Three advises that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

S.R. 273 (Campbellton Highway) from Washington County line to S.R. 75 (US 231) – Motorist will encounter intermediate lane closures the week of Sunday, April 11 for sodding and striping operations.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Inspection over Chipola River – Motorists will encounter intermediate lane closures east of S.R. 73 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday, April 11, for routine bridge inspections.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.