FDOT to count traffic at Caverns, Meadowview roads

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin a traffic count Monday in the area where Caverns Road and Meadowview Road meet in Jackson County.
County resident Ronstance Pittman, who requested the count, says she got confirmation from FDOT this week.
The count commences as the new school year begins with a new facility in the mix – the Marianna K-8 School is roughly three miles from the traffic count site.
FDOT, according to Pittman, is taking the count to determine if some measure is warranted to mitigate what she describes as an incline on Caverns Road that poses line-of-sight difficulties for motorists trying to turn from Meadowview onto Caverns.
The additional traffic expected as the result of the new school, she asserts, could increase the danger.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!