FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County

The Florida Department of Transportation reports that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:
• U.S. 231 Resurfacing in Jackson County –The median at County Road 162 and S.R. 75 is closed for median improvements. Traffic is using the newly constructed R-cut turnarounds.
• S.R. 77 Test Sections – Motorists will encounter southbound lane closure south of Graceville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20 as crews perform testing on test sections.
• S.R. 8 (I-10) Resurfacing from East of S.R. 276 to East of S.R. 71 – Motorists will encounter an intermittent, outside lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22 as crews perform a pavement core and condition survey.
Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.
