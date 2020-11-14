 Skip to main content
FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County
FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County

The Florida Department of Transportation announces that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

U.S. 231 Resurfacing in Jackson County – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Nov. 16 as crews perform striping and sodding throughout the project.

S.R. 273 Campbellton Highway Resurfacing from Washington County Line to U.S. 231 – Motorists will encounter lane closures throughout the length of the project the week of Monday, Nov. 16 for milling and resurfacing operations.

In observance of Thanksgiving holidays, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

