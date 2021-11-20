FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County

The Florida Department of Transportation reports that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures and new traffic patterns Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 for paving operations.

U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 for paving operations.

In preparation for the Thanksgiving Holiday, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.