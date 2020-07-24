FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County

The Florida Department of Transportation reported Friday that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state road in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:
- S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) at Russell Road Turn Lane Construction – Motorists will encounter a detour at Russell Road while crews work on patching pavement.
Drivers are advised to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
