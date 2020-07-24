FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County
0 comments

FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Florida Department of Transportation reported Friday that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state road in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

- S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) at Russell Road Turn Lane Construction – Motorists will encounter a detour at Russell Road while crews work on patching pavement.

Drivers are advised to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local COVID-19 death toll at 15
Local

Local COVID-19 death toll at 15

  • Updated

The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) on Wednesday announced five new local COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s …

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 15-17:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News