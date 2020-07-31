You have permission to edit this article.
FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County

The Florida Department of Transportation advised drivers they will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) at Russell Road Turn Lane Construction – Motorists will encounter a detour at Russell Road while crews work on patching pavement. Drivers are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

S.R. 71 over Rocky Creek Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation – Motorists will encounter daytime lane closures on Monday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews perform bridge repairs.

I-10 over S.R. 69 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. while crews perform bridge repairs.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

