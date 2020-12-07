Feds award bids for broadband expansion

Jackson County’s goal of seeing broadband expand across the jurisdiction got a jump start from the Federal Communications Commission this week, when the FCC announced that a total of more than $12 million in auction award money has been allocated to three service providers to help reach roughly 7,754 locations here over the next decade.

It’s the highest total allocated to build the network in any one county in the state through this program to date.

Gadsden, Holmes, Calhoun, Holmes, and Washington counties will also get a share of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund that totals more than $20.4 billion across the nation. Florida’s share comes to over $191 million.

The money will be funneled to providers that offered the winning bids in a competitive process to access the federal dollars that will make it feasible for the companies to expand the high-speed fixed broadband service network to rural homes and small businesses in underserved areas of the U.S.

In Jackson County, the Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium will get the lion’s share of the money, having bid $10,487,547 as its asking price to reach 6,838 locations. CCO Holdings LLC (Charter Communications) will get $837,744 to reach 445 locations here. Windstream Services LLC (Debtor-In-Possession) will receive $1,168,744 to reach 471 locations.

The allocations earmarked for Florida as a whole are expected to result in the expansion of broadband into 325,000 more rural entities across the state.