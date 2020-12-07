 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds award bids for broadband expansion
0 comments

Feds award bids for broadband expansion

  • Updated
  • 0

Jackson County’s goal of seeing broadband expand across the jurisdiction got a jump start from the Federal Communications Commission this week, when the FCC announced that a total of more than $12 million in auction award money has been allocated to three service providers to help reach roughly 7,754 locations here over the next decade.

It’s the highest total allocated to build the network in any one county in the state through this program to date.

Gadsden, Holmes, Calhoun, Holmes, and Washington counties will also get a share of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund that totals more than $20.4 billion across the nation. Florida’s share comes to over $191 million.

The money will be funneled to providers that offered the winning bids in a competitive process to access the federal dollars that will make it feasible for the companies to expand the high-speed fixed broadband service network to rural homes and small businesses in underserved areas of the U.S.

In Jackson County, the Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium will get the lion’s share of the money, having bid $10,487,547 as its asking price to reach 6,838 locations. CCO Holdings LLC (Charter Communications) will get $837,744 to reach 445 locations here. Windstream Services LLC (Debtor-In-Possession) will receive $1,168,744 to reach 471 locations.

The allocations earmarked for Florida as a whole are expected to result in the expansion of broadband into 325,000 more rural entities across the state.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Merry Market is Saturday
Local

Merry Market is Saturday

  • Updated

It was an 8th-grader that came up with the notion of having an arts and crafts festival to help offset the income her Grand Ridge FFA chapter …

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 2-4:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert