Felix Long celebrates 100th birthday

Farm life in Jackson County was a struggle and income varied subject to the success of the crop and the cooperation of the weather. The couple worked multiple jobs while farming to support the family. Their hard work and dedication afforded their children the opportunity to attend college and graduate with four bachelor’s degrees, one master’s degree, and one PhD to their collective credit.

As a lifelong resident of Marianna, he worked for a company responsible for building the Jim Woodruff Dam at Chattahoochee. He later worked for Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee and the Sunland Center in Marianna, supervising residential cottages for individuals with special needs and disabilities before retiring in the late 1980’s. He is a member of the Greater Buckhorn Missionary Baptist Church and served as the chairman of the deacon board there for many years.

In the height of his active years, his family says, he believed in living off the land. He frequently fished and hunted this beautiful country. He grew vegetables that his wife lovingly canned and preserved for the family meals. He also raised animals for sell while providing meat for his family table. ”Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” he has often said. His family also reports that he believes we should show compassion and give a hand up but never look for a hand out. His health tips include snacking on fresh fruits and vegetables, drinking lots of water, and taking short walks around his yard. During the summer days, he can be seen sitting in his swing under the old magnolia tree while in deep thought. During the winter months you are more likely to find him sitting near his beloved fireplace watching old westerns.