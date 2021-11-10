Felix Long celebrates 100th birthday

The authors are Felix Long’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter, respectively
Felix Long celebrated his 100th birthday this week, adding his name to Jackson County’s centenarian list on Nov. 8.
Felix Godfrey Long, Sr. was born that day in 1921. At the time of his birth the price of a dozen eggs was 34 cents, a quart of milk cost nine cents, a pound of steak cost 24 cents and a gallon of gas was 26 cents. He spent his childhood and teenage years in this era working on the family farm alongside his parents and sisters.
He attended grade school in the local community and furthered his education by attending the Gilmore Academy as a full-time boarding student for several years. The Academy operated from 1922-1940. While attending Gilmore Academy, he played football somewhere around 1936 or 1937 to 1940. The Academy later became the Jackson County Training School (JCTS), grades 1-12, which operated from 1940-1970. After graduating from the Gilmore Academy, Long attended the Florida Agricultural & Mechanical College for Negroes (FAMC) to study welding.
He married Laverne Williams, the love of his life, after meeting her at a community softball game on March 14, 1943 in Two Egg. The couple had six children, including one they lost in stillborn death. Long’s family says he always felt it was important to acquire an education or a skill as a way to become a self-sufficient and productive citizen.
Farm life in Jackson County was a struggle and income varied subject to the success of the crop and the cooperation of the weather. The couple worked multiple jobs while farming to support the family. Their hard work and dedication afforded their children the opportunity to attend college and graduate with four bachelor’s degrees, one master’s degree, and one PhD to their collective credit.
Today, his five living children are Felix Jr., Daisy, Charles, Evelyn and Ervin. He also has 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren that reside across the United States and abroad.
As a lifelong resident of Marianna, he worked for a company responsible for building the Jim Woodruff Dam at Chattahoochee. He later worked for Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee and the Sunland Center in Marianna, supervising residential cottages for individuals with special needs and disabilities before retiring in the late 1980’s. He is a member of the Greater Buckhorn Missionary Baptist Church and served as the chairman of the deacon board there for many years.
In the height of his active years, his family says, he believed in living off the land. He frequently fished and hunted this beautiful country. He grew vegetables that his wife lovingly canned and preserved for the family meals. He also raised animals for sell while providing meat for his family table. ”Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” he has often said. His family also reports that he believes we should show compassion and give a hand up but never look for a hand out. His health tips include snacking on fresh fruits and vegetables, drinking lots of water, and taking short walks around his yard. During the summer days, he can be seen sitting in his swing under the old magnolia tree while in deep thought. During the winter months you are more likely to find him sitting near his beloved fireplace watching old westerns.
When asked what is the secret to a long life he readily replied. “God’s grace and mercy for showing me favor and longevity,” he said.
His family gathered this week to celebrate a patriarch that enjoys simple pleasures, and by example continues to pass along revered values to the generations. On Tuesday, the day after his birthday, Jackson County Commissioners issued a proclamation honoring Long in reaching his century mark.