Fencing comes down at Endeavor

MARIANNA – Jackson County Commissioners met at 8 a.m. Tuesday to watch as some of the fencing around the old Dozier School for Boys was taken down.

The property that once housed the school is being developed into Endeavor, a site expected to be a hub of economic growth in the county for years to come, serving as a seat of commerce, cultural and educational activity here.

A large portion of the Endeavor fencing was taken down Tuesday morning, while some of it will remain, for now, as work continues to get the site ready for its new life. But contractors are removing the majority of the chain-link barrier. It’s considered an eyesore by many that believe it casts an unwelcoming tone along one of the two entryways into Marianna from Interstate 10.

Demolition of unwanted buildings in the complex continues as the county also readies to transform the usable ones into various assets. The gymnasium, for instance, is slated to become a community/civic center, the old cafeteria is to become a museum, and a vocational education structure there will be transformed into an transitional center for young people with autism who are aging out of high school and beginning their independent adult lives.

After the brief gathering at Endeavor, commissioners went to their meeting room at the administration building for their regular second-Tuesday meeting.