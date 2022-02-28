FFA land-judging is Friday in Graceville

The Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a land-judging contest for local middle school and high school students in FFA on the morning of March 4 in Graceville, where a family there is donating the use of a roughly 40-acre parcel as the site of the contest.
Lunch and contest awards will follow at the nearby Graceville First Assembly of God church.
The Natural Resources Conservation District explains that the land-judging contest “serves as a tool to teach youth and adults about the field of soil science and the use and management of soils. It is a program designed to guide them toward the understanding and importance of basic soil properties as they affect the use and management of soils, and (to ground them in) management practices applicable to the care and management of soil and water.”
A family member connected to the land where the contest will be held has a very personal connection to those goals. Uncle Henry Farms is owned by the Terry Nichols family. Caroline Nichols Chappell is his daughter. She had participated in such contests as a youngster involved in FFA years ago and she is now the 4-H youth development extension agent for Jackson County. She said it was an easy “yes” when the SWCD’s Peggy Gilley turned to her at work in the Jackson County Agriculture Extension Office in Marianna and asked if the contest could be held at Uncle Henry Farms. This is the first time in three years that the contest has been held locally, sidelined for the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions made necessary because of it.
It wasn’t just an easy yes, it was enthusiastic.
“My husband (Logan) and I are just so excited to be in Jackson County and to be a part of the community, especially the ag community,” she said. “We’re thrilled to be able to do something as simple as offer a place for this, to let young people be here engaged in something that shaped me, shaped my career. We understand ag, and the importance of learning those skills. Being involved in events like this in my own youth gave me great opportunities to build life skills that I use today at work and at home.”
For the contest, someone comes in with an excavator to dig a series of pits of about 4.5 feet deep, the holes spread across an estimated 20 acres of the 40 acre parcel being used.
The contestants will assess the conditions unearthed and come to various conclusions, such as the suitability of the soil for certain uses.
Uncle Henry Farms is primarily a cattle operation. Chappell said that, since she and her husband moved back to help with the farm, her family has had three bull sales. The third was held in January, with about 40 animals sold this year and roughly the same number in the two previous years.
Her father named the farm after his uncle, Henry Nichols, who raised cows in Terry Nichols’ youth. Chappell said her dad’s uncle and his guidance was the reason her father got into the cattle business. Her dad had helped his uncle with the animals as a youngster, she explained. Henry Nichols died in a traffic crash while Terry, a dentist in Graceville, was in dental school. Terry named the farm after Henry to honor his mentor in the agricultural aspect of his life, she explained.
Chappell said that she is honored to continue the family tradition of ag-industry mentorship, not only as a 4-H coordinator but in her private life on the farm as well. Being part of a cycle that That’s one more reason it was so easy to give Gilley that big yes. She expects to hang out at the event this Friday and maybe get some pictures to remember it by and to show husband Logan, who is a loan officer for Farm Credit of Northwest Florida and might be busy at work that day.
About 70 are signed up to be there, including the FFA contestants and the adults that will be helping out.
Those pictures might also go in the family album, for safekeeping and sharing with their young son, Emmett, a toddler that already has his own cowboy hat.