FFA land-judging is Friday in Graceville

It wasn’t just an easy yes, it was enthusiastic.

“My husband (Logan) and I are just so excited to be in Jackson County and to be a part of the community, especially the ag community,” she said. “We’re thrilled to be able to do something as simple as offer a place for this, to let young people be here engaged in something that shaped me, shaped my career. We understand ag, and the importance of learning those skills. Being involved in events like this in my own youth gave me great opportunities to build life skills that I use today at work and at home.”

For the contest, someone comes in with an excavator to dig a series of pits of about 4.5 feet deep, the holes spread across an estimated 20 acres of the 40 acre parcel being used.

The contestants will assess the conditions unearthed and come to various conclusions, such as the suitability of the soil for certain uses.

Uncle Henry Farms is primarily a cattle operation. Chappell said that, since she and her husband moved back to help with the farm, her family has had three bull sales. The third was held in January, with about 40 animals sold this year and roughly the same number in the two previous years.