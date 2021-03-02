FFA teams celebrate week in service

FFA chapters across the nation were busy on service projects last week in celebrating National FFA Week and its National Days of Service. Local groups were no exception.

Marianna High School FFA, for example provided lunch one day to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. That agency later spoke if its gratitude for the reach-out.

“Sheriff (Donnie) Edenfield and the men and women of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Marianna High School FFA and Tony Watkins for providing lunch for our staff on Friday, February 19th,” JCSO stated in a press release.

“The FFA prepared a delicious, home cooked meal for the deputies and support staff and we are so grateful for this kind gesture.”

The FFA team wasn’t through giving: The next day, its members served lunch to the entire MHS faculty.

And last Friday, they spent hours working at the home of Leola Vleig, a senior member of the Jackson County community.

Vleig called the Floridan as she watched them work that day.