FHP amends report on fatal August crash
FHP amends report on fatal August crash

  • Updated
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued an update regarding an Aug. 7 Bay County crash that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Greenwood woman and serious injuries to her driver and another passenger in the vehicle she was riding in.

“Basically, physical evidence discovered at the scene has debunked the original witness statement depicting which vehicle had crossed over and traveled wrong way on State Road 79,” a trooper advised in a note accompanying a corrected press release about the crash.

The agency says now that a blue Toyota Camry being driven by a 53-year-old Niceville man was traveling the wrong way on State Road 79, southbound in the northbound lane, and collided with the northbound white Nissan Sentra that the Greenwood woman was riding in. The Sentra began spinning after impact and traveled through the grass median and into the southbound left turn lane, where it came to final rest facing east. The Camry also spun after impact and came to rest in the outside northbound travel lane facing a southwesterly direction.

The Niceville man was seriously injured, and the Greenwood woman’s driver, a 24-year-old woman from Marianna, was critically injured. Another passenger in the Sentra, a 24-year-old Cottondale man, was seriously injured.

FHP says the case is still open for investigation with possible charges pending.

