'Field to Fork' dinner is Nov. 17 in Jackson County

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural “Field to Fork” Dinner at The Farms at Two Egg on Nov. 17.

It starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $75 each.

In a press release, the Chamber described it as an “evening of locally-sourced fine dining under the stars.”

Chamber representatives said it is an effort to “connect local taste and a unique dining experience to showcase what Jackson County has to offer.”

It will feature several food stations with ingredients sourced from Jackson County farms. Dinner will be prepared by local chef Leigh Reddoch Beaulieu and her team from Farmhouse Chick as well as Kindall Torbett with Buddy’s Buffett & Catering.

Proceeds will help maintain the Farm City Ed Jowers Memorial Scholarship, which benefits Jackson County youth who are involved in agriculture industries throughout the county.

There are sponsorship opportunities available, Chamber representatives said.

“The idea was conceived about six months ago in order to create another community event that highlights the agricultural assets of our county and the idea of connectivity,” said Chamber executive Tiffany Garling said, “to bring together the community, the agricultural industry, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, and its members.”

While the menu has not yet been finalized or released, Garling said it will include seasonally- inspired dishes with vegetables like peas and squash. She said the menu will also include beer samples made with local satsumas.

Participating businesses are Martin’s Harvest, Green Gate Olive Grove, The Lazy Acres Family Farm, Spanish Trail Farms, Southern Craft Creamery, Southern Fields Brewing, Jackson Social: The Tilted Gypsy, The Farms at Two Egg, and KB Farms Cut Flowers.

“We wanted to utilize as many Jackson County businesses as possible when it came to the chefs, food, and other supplies to put on the event in an effort to show that you can truly have it all here,” Garling said in the release.

Ticket sales launched Oct. 24. Up to 100 people will be able to attend and are encouraged to dress for the outdoor atmosphere.