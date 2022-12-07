Field to Fork featured locally grown

More than 30 businesses participated in the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Field to Fork event, held at The Farms at Two Egg on Nov. 17.

In a press release ahead of the event, the Chamber had described it as an “evening of locally-sourced fine dining under the stars,” and that it was an effort to “connect local taste and a unique dining experience to showcase what Jackson County has to offer.”

“The idea was conceived about six months ago in order to create another community event that highlights the agricultural assets of our county and the idea of connectivity… to bring together the community, the agricultural industry, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, and its members,” the Chamber’s Tiffany Garling had commented.

Organizers say it met all expectations.

It featured several food stations with ingredients sourced from Jackson County farms.

Dinner was prepared by local chef Leigh Reddoch Beaulieu and her team from Farmhouse Chick as well as Kindall Torbett with Buddy’s Buffett & Catering.

The menu featured seasonally-inspired dishes and also included beer samples made with local satsumas.

Participating businesses were Martin’s Harvest, Green Gate Olive Grove, The Lazy Acres Family Farm, Spanish Trail Farms, Southern Craft Creamery, Southern Fields Brewing, Jackson Social: The Tilted Gypsy, The Farms at Two Egg, and KB Farms Cut Flowers.

“We wanted to utilize as many Jackson County businesses as possible when it came to the chefs, food, and other supplies to put on the event in an effort to show that you can truly have it all here,” Garling said in the pre-event release.

Dessert was provided by Boozy Milk & Cookies featuring Southern Craft Creamery & Southern Craft Creamery Market Milk created by Tilted Gypsy/Jackson Social LLC.

The cocktail was a Bourbon Satsuma Smash featuring Cherokee Satsumas prepared by Tilted Gypsy/Jackson Social LLC.

A beer offering was prepared by Southern Fields Brewing featuring S&B Farms Satsumas and Millie Bee Farm Honey.

Appetizers were charcuterie treats, chicken salad croissants, and sausage tortellini soup featuring Register’s Sausage, prepared by Farmhouse Chick.

A satsuma salad featured Martin’s Harvest lettuce blends, Sellers Satsumas, local pecans from The Crack House Pecan Co., and was dressed with Green Gate Olive Grove’s Blueberry Dressing created with Nubbin Ridge Farms blueberries.

The meat was a smoked brisket with Green Gate Olive Grove’s Blueberry BBQ Sauce featuring Nubbin Ridge Farms blue berries and brined, roasted chicken with a rich pan sauce from The Lazy Acres Family Farm, prepared by Buddy’s Buffet and Catering LLC

Vegetables were peas and squash from Spanish Trail Farms Inc. and sweet corn from North American Farms, prepared by Farmhouse Chick.

Décor elements were provided and arranged by KB Farms Cut Flowers with cotton from Baggett Farms-Marianna and citrus from Cook’s Farm-Graceville.

Live music was provided by Cousin Jeffrey, Jesse Roberts and Joe Retherford.

This year’s Jowers scholarship recipient, Syler Griffin, was a guest at the dinner.

Event sponsors were Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, David H. Melvin Inc. Consulting Engineers, Jim Whaley Tires, Chipola Realty, Enviva, First Federal Bank, Rex Lumber, Graceville, and Winn-Dixie.