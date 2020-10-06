Fighting fire with ice

Marianna Fire Rescue hosted a fundraiser and fire safety awareness event at Marianna City Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. each day and will be at Spears Café on Thursday.

The Ice Box concession partnered in the events to support this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Fundraising dollars will go toward the purchase of smoke detectors that will be given to Marianna residents at no charge.

The Fire Rescue team provided fire safety information for the children stopping by on those two days.

And on Thursday, Oct. 8, the new MFRD Engine 15 will be on Orange Street in the Spears Café parking lot from 3-5 p.m. with team members distributing fire prevention information. Rescue the Dog was to be on hand as well. The focus of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is fire safety in the kitchen.

According to NFPA, cooking mishaps are leading cause of home fires and injuries in the U.S., with 44 percent of home fires having started in the kitchen.