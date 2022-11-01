Final Friday draws a crowd

Chattahoochee’s Final Friday for the month of October was also the final Final-Friday of the year, so as not to compete with the end-of-year Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Many event-faithful vendors were there and a few new booths were also in the mix. Together, they gave the crowd plenty of opportunities to pick up unique Christmas gifts for friends and family. An artist put some of his paintings out for sale, for instance, and several other vendors had hand-made items. A plant-seller and others were also there with an assortment of goods.

And the Chattahoochee Lions Club was there with more practical merchandise — mops and brooms they sell as a fundraiser to help provide aid for blind and vision-impaired individuals. It’s a tradition that goes back to the beginnings of Final Friday.

The First United Methodist Church of Chattahoochee, another of the earliest to join in on Final Friday, was there as usual to provide free coffee and hot cocoa to the crowd.

Food vendors offered up a wide array of eats, and Chattahoochee Main Street had bottles of beer and soft drinks for sale to wash it all down.

Kids were kept busy and entertained with bag toss games, painting/marker art and other activities, and an officer from the Chattahoochee Police Department sometimes partnered with youngsters in the bag toss.

Because it was so close to Halloween, many youngsters and some adults were in costume for the night.

Live music from the Ben Flournoy Trio featured blues, R&B and more.