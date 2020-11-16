 Skip to main content
Fire damages old Lee's motel
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire on U.S. Highway 90 in Marianna early Monday afternoon.

 Deborah Buckhalter

Firefighters were called to the old Lee’s Motel on U.S. Highway 90 around 1 p.m. Monday to battle a four-unit blaze there.

Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner said no one was inside any of the rooms at 3634 U.S. 90 in Marianna and that, to his knowledge, no one was living on that side of the structure at the time. Early indications suggest it started in the southern-most room and spread to the other three.

Several fire teams responded and soon had the fire under control.

