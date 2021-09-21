Fire team supporters strike it hot in the Hills

The Compass Lake in the Hills Fire Department has hit upon a winning strategy for raising money to keep that volunteer group going: They’ve tapped into the talent stream and paired canvas painting parties with dinner fundraisers, twice now, and topped those efforts off with prize raffles.

Their latest event took place Saturday, Sept. 18, with Katie Hughes of Eye Catchers Artworks coming in to host the painting party that contributes proceeds to the fire department. Food and drink — pulled pork sandwiches, sides, desserts and beverages available — brought in hundreds of dollars as well, and tickets were also available for an upcoming raffle drawing to give away a donated firearm.

National Fire Safety Week is coming up Oct. 3-9, and the drawing for that prize will be held Oct. 9 at the fire station, 3085 Nortek Boulevard, in Alford.

The drawing will be held during an open house highlighting fire safety to wrap up that week’s observance. The event begins at noon.

There’s a flag-raising ceremony planned at the fire station, and Chipola College fire school’s Bob Lemon will be the guest speaker. The AIRHeart 2 helicopter will be on display, barring any emergency that might lift it into service that day.