Fireworks displays abound this holiday

The city of Marianna and Main Street Marianna will host an Independence Day party culminating in a fireworks display on Sunday, July 3, at the MERE Complex off Caverns Road.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with live entertainment starting around 5:30 p.m.

Local acts will open for the headline entertainers, Andy Griggs and Brian White. The headliners kick off their shows around 7 p.m.

A variety of food truck vendors have signed on to sell at the event.

The Blondie’s convenience store crew on U.S. 90 in Grand Ridge will host the store’s annual Independence Day weekend celebration on Saturday, July 2, including a fireworks display at dark.

Billy Lipford will provide music beginning at 6 p.m.

Over in Chattahoochee, the city is putting on a fireworks display at dark, with a Billy Dean concert starting at 1 p.m. Central.

KEEP IT SAFEWith all these opportunities to see bright lights exploding in the sky, there may be folks still planning to set off fireworks on their own if it’s allowed by local regulations. Experts urge caution.

Here are some safety tips:

Make sure a non-drinking adult is in charge of the materials.

Follow all local regulations.

Only shoot works from a hard, flat surface, never directly on grass.

Have a ready water source nearby.

Make sure there’s at least 150 feet between the launch site and the nearest spectators if you’re launching aerials, and at least 50 feet between if you’re using ground-only items.

Shoot everything in a clear, open area.

Brace the works to avoid tip-overs.

Use safety glasses and gloves when lighting works.

Keep animals inside, away from the noise; it can frighten them.

Douse all materials thoroughly with water when you’re finished and dispose of the remnants in a covered metal containers outside and away from buildings.

Clean up all debris.