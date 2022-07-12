First Baptist Church of Orlando mission team notches 20 years helping Baptist College of Florida

For 20 years, the First Baptist Church (FBC) of Orlando Mission Team has sacrificed their vacation time and resources to help on the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) campus. This year, it was the second full week of June that the Orlando volunteers caravanned to Graceville.

According to FBC Orlando Mission Team Coordinator Jim Wortham and his wife, Pat, this year’s Mission Team consisted of 77 volunteers.

The team started each day with breakfast and a time of prayer and devotion, followed by a few words of instruction from Wortham.

From 8:30 a.m. until after 5 p.m. each day, with only a brief lunch break in the middle, the mission volunteers worked on projects.

For instance, they cut two large trees that unexpectedly fell during an afternoon thunderstorm. They also trimmed and shaped bushes, painted buildings inside and out, remodeled buildings, pressure washed some of those, and cleaned apartments.

Several got up early to prepare cold rags, ice water, and Gatorade for the crews. Most of the team members have children who come along with their volunteer parents and learn first-hand the meaning of mission service. The youngsters also had a chance to participate in a Bible school experience on campus. Those activities were held in the BCF Wellness Center and led by several team members and older children in the group. Additional activities for the kids were provided by Bill Keller, including a scavenger hunt, a Graceville 3K, and the design of the team t-shirts.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen and first lady Ruth Ann usually host a dinner for the mission team at their home but this year, with thunderstorm overhead, the meal – including tastings of Mrs. Kinchen’s 14-layer chocolate cake – was relocated to the campus dining facility, the Deese Center.

“The visit from our FBC Orlando family is a homecoming in the best sense of the word,” stated Dr. Kinchen. “We have literally watched some of these children grow up during our journey together. Each year, we look forward to the time when we can renew old friendships and begin new ones. This year was especially bittersweet as we celebrate twenty years together.” The milestone comes on the eve of Kinchen’s upcoming retirement in December of this year.

The group presented the Kinchens with the team t-shirt (this year it had Kinchen and Wortham on it driving work vehicles) and a memory book of pictures taken over 20 years.

“For twenty years, the hard work and campus improvements completed by these servant volunteers save the college enormous resources that can instead be reallocated to send more students on mission trips and provide scholarships to train (students,)” BCF stated.

For more information on campus mission projects or to learn more about the degrees offered through BCF, contact 800-328-2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at baptistcollege.edu.