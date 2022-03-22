First Federal Bank celebrates 60th year

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce co-hosted an “After Hours” gathering last Thursday to celebrate the 60th business anniversary of First Federal Bank, which has two branches in Marianna, at 4701 U.S. 90 and at 4215 Lafayette Street.

The event was held, though, at Marianna’s Historic First National Bank Multi-use Cultural Facility on Caledonia Street.

The first local branch was established in 2016, more than a half-century after the bank was founded in 1962 by a group of businessmen as First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Live Oak. It provided home loans and savings accounts to their neighbors, according to the company website.

As it grew through the 1960s, according to the site, First Federal expanded into Hamilton and Lafayette counties and, in the 1980s, moved in to Columbia County and offered its first checking account.

By 2010, it had also expanded and opened the John S. Flood Financial Center (Operations), and new branches in Nassau and Baker counties, then into the Florida Panhandle serving Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties, and Bay County. In 2018, it acquired branches in Nassau and Marion counties in Florida, branches in Beaufort County, South Carolina, and opened a branch in Gainesville.

The mutual bank serves over 70,000 customers from 25 community banking branches, mortgage lending offices in Florida, the Southeast and Midwest, and SBA and USDA lending offices in the Southeast, the site states. Over the last five years, it has increased business lines to include a mortgage processing company, wholesale lending, specialty commercial financing, warehouse lending, consumer direct lending, and a manufactured housing lending division.