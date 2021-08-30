 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Presbyterian Church of Marianna to host 9/11-focused service
0 Comments

First Presbyterian Church of Marianna to host 9/11-focused service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
First Presbyterian to host 9/11-focused service

First Presbyterian interim pastor Raymond Gutterman, left, chats with Marianna Fire Rescue Chief Michael Hall, left, and Marianna Police Department officers Robert Busick and Sgt. David Horton, inviting the men to a special service at the church focused on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

The First Presbyterian Church of Marianna will devote its 11 a.m. service of Sunday, Sept. 12, in remembrance of the terrorist attacks upon the nation on 9/11/2001, the lives lost, and in homage to the first responders that served in the aftermath of the tragedy as well as those that the local community now.

The church is at 2898 Jefferson St., and all are invited.

The interim pastor there, the Rev. Raymond Guterman, said the entire service “will reflect theologically about what that day meant and still means.”

Representatives from the Marianna Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the emergency medical/fire teams from those jurisdictions and others are issued special invitation to attend the service.

Almost 3,000 people died as result of the Sept. 11, 2001 events.

Any other church, community organization or other entity planning events in commemoration of the 9/11 attacks is asked to share that information with the Jackson County Floridan as soon as possible by emailing: editorial@jcfloridan.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 21-24:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 25-27:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert