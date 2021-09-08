First Presbyterian Church of Marianna to host 9/11 remembrance

The First Presbyterian Church of Marianna will devote its 11 a.m. service of Sunday, Sept. 12, to remembrance of the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks upon the World Trade Center and Pentagon, the lives lost, and in homage to the first responders that served in the aftermath of the tragedy, as well as those that the local community now.

The church is at 2898 Jefferson St.

The interim pastor there, the Rev. Raymond Guterman, said the entire service “will reflect theologically about what that day meant and still means.”

Representatives from the Marianna Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the emergency medical/fire teams from those jurisdictions are expected to attend the service.

Almost 3,000 people died as result of the Sept. 11, 2001 events.

Any organization planning events in commemoration of the 9/11 attacks is asked to share that information with the Jackson County Floridan as soon as possible by emailing: editorial@jcfloridan.com.