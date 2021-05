The First Presbyterian Church of Marianna recently welcomed its new interim pastor, the Rev. Dr. Raymond Guterman.

He will be helping the church in its search for a permanent pastor as well as leading the Sunday worship, which can be heard at 11 a.m. on the radio at 100.9 FM.

Guterman and his wife Donna presently live in Tallahassee. They have two grown daughters.

He was raised in Donalsonville, Georgia and served in many churches before retiring and then taking up this assignment.