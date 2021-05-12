First-time author

The week leading up to Mother’s Day was a special time for one group of moms in Malone this year.

Kindergartener Skylar Davis raced straight to his mom with the book he and four classmates wrote together this year at Malone School, giving her a big hug after a book-signing ceremony hosted by the Malone Future Educators of America last Friday.

Abel Todd also drew close his mother soon after the ceremony for some special time, as did Liam Segrest.

