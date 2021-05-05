First-time fisher

Three-year-old Asia Torres took her very first fishing trip on Wednesday, April 29, 2021, with her dad, Matthew Torres.

A few days ahead of that milestone adventure on Merritt’s Mill Pond in Marianna, they bought her first fishing pole.

The youngster and her father walked carefully down some rock steps at the bridge on U.S. Highway 90 to reach the fishing hole.

Readers are invited to share their own milestone photos with the Jackson County Floridan at: editorial@jcfloridan.com.

In your email, include information about the circumstances of the photo, including why it represents a milestone, the name(s) of the individual(s) in the shot, and the date the picture was taken. We also must have the name of the photographer and that individual’s permission to use the picture on a non-paid, courtesy basis. That should also be provided in email, along with contact information for the party sending and for the photographer.

With local elementary, high school and college graduations, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day just around the corner, those life events provide some perfect opportunities capture such images.