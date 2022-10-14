Fish fry, parade set in Jackson County to honor local veterans

Local veterans of military service have a full afternoon of activities honoring them on Nov. 12.

First up is a fish fry with free admission, food and drinks for veterans and one guest each from noon to 2 p.m. at 4144 South Street.

That’s the site of the old Marianna Middle School, a portion of which is now the home of Gilmore Academy, the co-host of the event along with the local chapter of Buffalo Soldiers.

To receive this gift, vets must have Proof of Service 214 or an identification card to verify their service.

After that, at 4 p.m., a parade for Veterans Day will be held in downtown Marianna, along Lafayette Street (U.S. Highway 90), from Madison to Wynn streets.

It’s sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ted Walt Post 12046.

All organizations and individuals wishing to be in the parade should, by Nov. 6, contact one of the following: VFW Commander Skip Van Gelder at 239-292-6991 or skipvg@yahoo.com; Senior Vice President Ernie McNeill at 850-209-1919 or elmcneill@centurylink.net; Quartermaster Enoch Williams at 850-272-6983 or newtongrove78@gmail.com; or Service Officer Leon Kelly at 850-209-4310 or busykelly57@yahoo.com.