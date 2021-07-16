Fishers to cast for the big cats in Sneads tourney

Bailey is seeking local sponsors to participate in the tournament side but also has 40-50 national sponsors lined up. Visit his The SizeMatters Trail Facebook page (facebook.com/TheSizeMattersTrail) to see more about the tournament rules, sponsorship opportunities and to message him. He also has a YouTube channel.

A full out catfish festival is under consideration in conjunction with the tournament, said JCTDC executive director Christy Andreasen.

“We’re working toward that,” she said. “It would be something that would benefit visitors and locals coming out to have fun, experience the beautiful park and see what the industry is all about. It all depends on having adequate support...whether we can get enough volunteers help with all that we want to do, for instance, and in all the things that to go into something like this, but it’s definitely a goal.”

On-shore activities kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The general public is invited to attend at no charge for admission.