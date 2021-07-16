Fishers to cast for the big cats in Sneads tourney

An all-night “trophy” catfish tournament sponsored by The SizeMatters Trail will be held in conjunction with the Jackson County Tourist Development Council, Jackson County Commission, and the town of Sneads Sept. 11-12 at Sneads Park.
Although “trophy size” is not a clearly defined term, these fishers will be looking to hook the big Blue, Channel and Flathead catfish that are known to inhabit Lake Seminole and the upstream Chattahoochee and Flint Rives that contribute to its waters.
They range in size, with some of the biggest on record having been weighed at 100 pounds or so. Specimens ranging from 40 to 70 pounds are quite common on the tournament circuit. Plaques and cash prizes go to those that hook the biggest catches of the all-nigh tournament — at least for the top three and possibly more, depending on several factors.
The anglers will head out around 5 p.m. Saturday and take their lines out of the water at 8 a.m. sharp on Sunday morning.
But there’s also lots to do on-shore that Saturday for non-fishers.
Vendor space will be available on the banks of Lake Seminole and other on-shore activities are planned, including things for children to do.
First responders will also be honored at the event with opening day falling on the anniversary of 9/11.
Event organizer Chad Bailey said local first responders will be honored multiple times throughout Saturday, both past and present workers in law enforcement, medical and fire services as well as any other working first-responder capacities.
“We’re supportive of and in debt to these fire fighters, police, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, for safeguarding our communities,” Bailey said. “We want to make sure they know they’re appreciated.”
As for the tournament, anglers will be able to fish all night Saturday and weigh with their catch Sunday morning. They can fish the lake and can also try the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers above the Jim Woodruff Dam. The Apalachicola River downstream will be off limits.
There’s a $150 per-boat registration fee, with no limit on the number of anglers or rod/reel combos that can be in play per boat. It’s a catch-and-release affair: The fish must be alive when brought to shore for weigh-in, and then will be released back to the water.
Tournament rules specify they can only be caught via rod-and-reel.
Anglers can bring in their catches at any point throughout the night if they think they have a winner early on that they don’t think will survive long-term live-well confinement, and can have only three catches on board at one time. Final weigh-in will be at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Bailey is seeking local sponsors to participate in the tournament side but also has 40-50 national sponsors lined up. Visit his The SizeMatters Trail Facebook page (facebook.com/TheSizeMattersTrail) to see more about the tournament rules, sponsorship opportunities and to message him. He also has a YouTube channel.
A full out catfish festival is under consideration in conjunction with the tournament, said JCTDC executive director Christy Andreasen.
“We’re working toward that,” she said. “It would be something that would benefit visitors and locals coming out to have fun, experience the beautiful park and see what the industry is all about. It all depends on having adequate support...whether we can get enough volunteers help with all that we want to do, for instance, and in all the things that to go into something like this, but it’s definitely a goal.”
On-shore activities kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The general public is invited to attend at no charge for admission.
Bailey, of Blountstown, is director of The SizeMatters Trail, and the main sponsor and operating entity is SizeMatters Fishing LLC, Bailey’s company. He started that in 2017, and used to do catfishing guide trips. Now, the construction trades professional devotes all his spare time to the development of his tournament circuit. This is the second one: The first was held in Blountstown not long ago.
Bailey said he reached out to Jackson County once he saw how well the Blountstown event had been received.
“People were coming up and saying they wanted us to come to their counties, so I reached out to Jackson County and Commissioner Eric Hill,” Bailey said.
“He was very receptive and the Sneads community has been, also. Your TDC has been great to us, too, so I think this is going to be something good. I’m excited that Jackson County is one of our first. I have two kids going to Sneads Elementary, so that’s just a little something extra about it for me.”
Bailey said he can be contacted through Facebook if someone wants to register as an on-shore vendor or for any tournament-related information.
He’ll be sharing other information as the final plans for the tournament and on-shore activities are ironed out, adding that he expects music to be a big part of the Saturday in-park activities and that there will be many opportunities to buy low-cost raffle tickets for fishing-related prizes.
He said part of the proceeds from the raffle ticket sales will go to the Sneads town recreation department.