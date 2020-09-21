Five local farms on 2020 Tour

Five local outfits and friends are part of Farm Tour 2020. It’s set for Oct. 10-11, with more than 30 farms participating in a stretch from Chipley eastward nearly to Madison and south to several communities near the Gulf of Mexico.
Participating locally this year at Ocheesee Creamery in Grand Ridge, Southern Craft Creamery & Cindale Farms in Marianna, KB Farms-Cut Flowers in Cottondale, and Lazy Acres Family Farm in Marianna will host visitors.
Ocheesee Creamery is located 28367 NE on State Road 69, Grand Ridge. Although this farm is technically in Calhoun County, it is just over the Jackson County line and is listed with a Grand Ridge postal address. There’s a processing plant on site, where whole milk, chocolate milk, skim milk, cream, yogurt, butter, ice cream, frozen yogurt and cottage cheese are produced, and the business also has a variety of cheeses, snacks, candy, jams and more.
Guidelines: You can pet calves, see the processing plank, milking parlor and the working farm at large. There are also chickens, cats and a dog on the property. The business will receive touring guests on Saturday, Oct. 10 only, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cindale Farms & Southern Craft Creamery: Southern Craft Creamery is at 2884 Jefferson St. in Marianna. Cindale Farms, the dairy that gave rise to the creamery, is located at 3958 Old U.S. Road (Circle Bar Lane). If you visit the dairy before noon, you can see the cows being milked.
Guidelines: Wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen and bug spray if you go to the dairy. At the Creamery, there won’t be tours like on the dairy, but personnel will be serving up ice cream and coffee there. The Creamery will receive touring guests on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. There’s indoor and outdoor seating there, although indoor seating may not be available based on the COVID-19 precautions in place at the time. The dairy will be receiving touring guests on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
KB Farms-Cut Flowers is located at 2213 Eldridge Road at Cottondale, about 2.5 miles off Peanut Road. The specialty cut-flower farm is growing seasonal blooms, perennials and such.
Guidelines: Bring a mask to wear. The tour is self-guided through the flower field, with personnel on hand to answer questions and talk about the equipment used in the operation. KB’s farm store will make its debut at this event, with visitors able to buy fresh blooms in the market. They’re receiving guests on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lazy Acres Family Farm is located at 6512 Americus Road, Marianna. The phone number is 850-557-0471. The farm and it’s on-site store will receive touring guests Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Lazy Acres will be providing demonstrations and workshops featuring a feed mill used to mix/blend food for the livestock there, and there will be highlights about the poultry operation.
Guidelines: There will be a maze as well tours, with tickets to the maze available on-site or online at thelazyacres.com. Refrain from bringing pets to this and other farms on the tour. Dress comfortably and with closed-toe shoes. Social distancing will be observed, with plenty of room for that precaution, the farm team says.
Several other businesses will be joining Lazy Acres with product and some in person, including the Green Gate Olive Grove food truck, S&P Briar Patch with soaps and more, Buffalo Ridge Forge, St. Andrews Pepper Company and KB Cut Flowers Farm. There will be blacksmith demonstrations. Green Gate will prepare and have for sale food prepared using Lazy acres pork beef and chicken, as well as a special salad dressing that will benefit Partners for Pets.
