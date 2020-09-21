Five local farms on 2020 Tour

Guidelines: Wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen and bug spray if you go to the dairy. At the Creamery, there won’t be tours like on the dairy, but personnel will be serving up ice cream and coffee there. The Creamery will receive touring guests on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. There’s indoor and outdoor seating there, although indoor seating may not be available based on the COVID-19 precautions in place at the time. The dairy will be receiving touring guests on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

KB Farms-Cut Flowers is located at 2213 Eldridge Road at Cottondale, about 2.5 miles off Peanut Road. The specialty cut-flower farm is growing seasonal blooms, perennials and such.

Guidelines: Bring a mask to wear. The tour is self-guided through the flower field, with personnel on hand to answer questions and talk about the equipment used in the operation. KB’s farm store will make its debut at this event, with visitors able to buy fresh blooms in the market. They’re receiving guests on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.