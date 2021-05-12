Five Malone kindergarteners co-write ABC book

It’s gonna look impressive on their resumes one day: 2020-2021: “Co-authored children’s book.”
For now, though, the five Malone School youngsters who wrote “The ABC’s From Our Class to You!” will have to settle for the appreciation of regular readers: They are still in kindergarten, after all.
They’re students in the ESE classroom of teacher Robin Layton and para-professional Nakia Williams. Those two educators focus on these children and their job is to build pathways to their students’ different abilities. “Different abilities” is the phrase fast replacing the old language of “disabilities.”
Layton said her students gained more than bylines in their big project, an ABC picture book, for which they wrote the sentences for all the letters and chose the illustrations for each letter’s page.
Last Friday, the Malone Future Educators of America hosted a book signing in the school media center. The event brought out many guests, including school board members and Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton, the authors’ mothers and their fellow kindergarteners.
Layton explained at that gathering that writing their book together also involved development of social skills “from A to Z” for the five authors, Skylar Davis, Clay Greene, Liam Segrest, Akari Smith and Abel Todd.
In a press release, she talked more about their work.
“These five boys came together and worked cooperatively on the text as well as the illustrations that were selected for this project,” she said in the release.
“Using the book writing process, they have learned how to listen to others’ ideas, have informed discussions as to what might work best, and to apply the art of compromise in some very interesting debates.”
“Each of these students has shared ideas, opinions, and encouragement with one another. They are so excited to present their completed book to their families and to their school. The boys and their teacher wish to express thanks to those who donated toward the publishing of their book, Lisa and Bonnie Gibbons, Jessica R. Shelley, and the Chipola Area Autism Resource Center. Without you stepping up to assist with expenses, this would not have been possible. Who knows, you might have jumpstarted the career of a future novelist.”
Signed softcover versions of the books are available for $20 each. See ordering information on the Malone School’s Facebook page.