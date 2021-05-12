Five Malone kindergarteners co-write ABC book

In a press release, she talked more about their work.

“These five boys came together and worked cooperatively on the text as well as the illustrations that were selected for this project,” she said in the release.

“Using the book writing process, they have learned how to listen to others’ ideas, have informed discussions as to what might work best, and to apply the art of compromise in some very interesting debates.”

“Each of these students has shared ideas, opinions, and encouragement with one another. They are so excited to present their completed book to their families and to their school. The boys and their teacher wish to express thanks to those who donated toward the publishing of their book, Lisa and Bonnie Gibbons, Jessica R. Shelley, and the Chipola Area Autism Resource Center. Without you stepping up to assist with expenses, this would not have been possible. Who knows, you might have jumpstarted the career of a future novelist.”

Signed softcover versions of the books are available for $20 each. See ordering information on the Malone School’s Facebook page.