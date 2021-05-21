Flag disposal box installed at Jim’s in Marianna

Flag retirement is defined as the proper, dignified way of destroying U.S. flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation. All are welcome to bring tattered or torn flags to the Jim’s drop box for collection and proper retirement. “Please treat our flag with respect and honor - don’t dispose of them in the garbage,” said McNeill of the VFW and SAR.

The most common retirement method is to properly fold the flag into a triangle and burn it in a ceremony. There are 13 folds made. The first fold is a symbol of life. The second is a symbol of belief in eternal life. The third is in remembrance of veterans. The fourth symbolizes faith. The fifth is a tribute to the nation. The sixth represents the heart of American citizens. The seventh is tribute to all U.S. armed forces. The eighth is a tribute to Christ and mothers. The ninth is a tribute to womanhood. The 10th is a tribute to fathers. Folds 11-13 relate to religious matters.