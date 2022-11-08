Flag disposal ceremony held as Veterans Day approaches

Last Thursday, Nov. 3, an American flag disposal ceremony was held in Marianna with the local VFW Post 12046, American Legion post 100, DAV chapter 22 and the Marianna Sons of the American Revolution participating.

This was the first in a series of local events associated with Veterans Day. Here’s a sampling of the rest:

Fair, fish fry, parade and more will honor local veterans: The Marianna Woman’s Club and Main Street Marianna will continue taking donations of door prizes and gift cards for veterans through Thursday, Nov. 10, the day before the big Nov. 11 Veterans’ Fair they’re co-sponsoring at Madison Street Park in Marianna.

On the day of the event, veterans are asked to sign in at the GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club table when they arrive at the park in order to sign up for the chance to win some of the donated items.

Many of the fair booth participants will bring information for the veterans to help with their questions concerning their health and services available to them that they may not know about.

The vendor tables will open at 11 a.m. with informational handouts. The program and lunch will commence soon after that opening hour. The sausage dog lunch is free to the attending veterans.

The Marianna High School marching band, “The Pride,” under the direction of Darrell Williams, will present a special Veteran’s Day performance as part of the event.

The Chipola Civic Club, the first Community Service Partner that joined the Marianna Woman’s Club to help put on the event a few years back, will once again “man the grills” to cook the sausage dog lunch.

GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club members will be providing homemade baked goods for desserts. The event will conclude at 2 p.m.

Over in Sneads, a tank and memorial stone re-dedication service will be held at the American Legion Post. The ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Local veterans of military service also have a full afternoon of activities honoring them on Nov. 12.

First up is a fish fry with free admission, food and drinks for veterans and one guest each from noon to 2 p.m. at 4144 South Street. That’s the site of the old Marianna Middle School, a portion of which is now the home of Gilmore Academy, the co-host of the event along with the local chapter of Buffalo Soldiers. To receive this gift, vets must have Proof of Service 214 or an identification card to verify their service. Guest speaker at the Veterans Day celebration will be retired Army Col. Ulysses X. White.

After that, at 4 p.m., a parade for Veterans Day will be held in downtown Marianna, along Lafayette Street (U.S. 90) from Madison to Wynn streets. It’s sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12046.