Flag disposal is Nov. 3 in run-up to Veterans Day events

In the run-up to several local Veterans Day activities on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, a flag disposal ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The VFW, American Legion, DAV, and SAR will hold the flag disposal ceremony on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 100 near the National Guard Armory off U.S. 90 on the west end of Marianna.

Anyone having tattered flags for proper disposal can bring them to the ceremony on Nov. 3 for disposal.

If you can’t make it to the ceremony but have a flag for disposal, you can deposit it in the special flag box that’s set up just outside the door at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna. Those will be collected for disposal just before the ceremony date.

Local veterans of military service have two days of activities honoring them on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

The Marianna Woman’s Club and a new partner in the event, Main Street Marianna, will have a Veterans Day celebration in Madison Street Park beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

There will be free food for veterans and their families, and booths with vital information for veterans will be set up along the perimeter of the dining area.

Veterans should also sign in at the Woman’s Club booth to enter drawings for prizes.

Entertainment is also expected during the day.

And at 3 p.m. that day, veterans can head over to Sneads to witness a re-dedication of the Sneads American Legion Post 241’s memorial military tank that is parked in front of the Legion’s headquarters at 2101 Legion Road. The tank has been newly cleaned.

First up on Nov. 12 is a fish fry with free admission, food and drinks for veterans and one guest each from noon to 2 p.m. at 4144 South Street.

That’s the site of the old Marianna Middle School, a portion of which is now the home of Gilmore Academy, the co-host of the event along with the local chapter of Buffalo Soldiers.

To receive this gift, vets must have Proof of Service 214 or an identification card to verify their service.

After that, at 4 p.m., a parade for Veterans Day will be held in downtown Marianna, along Lafayette Street (U.S. 90) from Madison to Wynn streets. It’s sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12046.