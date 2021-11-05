Flag retirement ritual held Thursday

There’s a revered spoken-word song by Johnny Cash called “Ragged Old Flag.” It tells the story of a town’s pride in its old flag, still flying after surviving battles over time, powder-burned and torn.

But in reality, towns don’t let faded old flags keep flying.

When an American flag is worn beyond repair and is no longer a fitting emblem signifying the strength of the nation, it is usually retired by fire and replaced by a fresh new flag that is vividly red, white and blue.

The seven red and six white stripes of the flag symbolize the 13 original colonies and also hardiness, valor, purity and innocence. The blue field represents vigilance, perseverance and justice, and the 50 stars within it represent the nation’s 50 states.

Allowing those colors to fly in faded condition, those stripes to flounder in tatters, is to disrespect it as well as the nation it represents and the soldiers who were injured or died defending it.

And so this week, as Veterans Day approached, American Legion Post 100, the Ted Walt Post 12046 Veterans of Foreign Wars, the William Dunaway chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and veterans’ organization supporters retired a batch of flags that had reached the end of their useful lives as active symbols for the nation.

The ritual took place at the American Legion Post 100 headquarters off U.S. 90 on the west end of Marianna. A prayer and brief statement, something like a eulogy, preceded the lighting of the fire that engulfed those flags that flew so bright and bold in their prime.