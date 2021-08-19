 Skip to main content
Flood insurance map updates ahead
Flood insurance map updates ahead

Open house events set for Marianna, Blountstown

  • Updated
A federal and a state agency are working together on updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Maps in the Apalachicola and Chipola watersheds, with those changes potentially having an effect on insurance rates and requirements for property owners.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Northwest Florida Water Management District have undertaken the task.

An open house session has been arranged for people to meet representatives of the agencies, learn more about the study, and to see if the proposed flood risk changes identified thus far may affect them.

It set for 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in the Jackson County Agriculture Complex, 2741 Penn Avenue, in Marianna.

An open house is also scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the W.T. Neal Civic Center, 17773 NE Pear Street, in Blountstown.

