Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried hosts town hall in Jackson County

“If we’re trying to really work for the Florida farmer, he needs at least a month to think things over. It’s a complicated decision with a lot at stake,” O’Bryan said. I know of no other circumstance in which insurance decisions are that tightly controlled by the calendar. They need time to sit with a banker and an agent because they’re locking in coverage for crops that won’t even be planted until May and June. Other parts of the country have later sales-closing times. The rules are different depending on where you’re farming, and I don’t understand Florida’s deadline. It used to be March 30, 20 years ago. Back then, prices were announced in December. This is the situation that all row croppers face here in our state.”

O’Bryan’s other main concern has to do with a recently developing conundrum in the after-planting period of the farmer’s season.

The federal government recently extended the deadline by which the Farm Service Agency had to certify, for USDA, the planted acreage of farmers. That deadline was extended in recognition of the staffing challenges that can come along when workers must be quarantined because of COVID-19. But, the feds didn’t extend the deadline by which farmers have to certify their acreage in crop insurance paperwork.