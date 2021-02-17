Florida Agriculture Commissioner hosts town hall meeting in Jackson County

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried recently broke her right foot in two places. But that didn’t stop her from making her scheduled visit to Marianna on Wednesday to host a town hall meeting at Chipola College with local farmers regarding crop insurance and how they think the program could be improved.

With the aid of a knee scooter, she wheeled to the podium to introduce the panel of individuals participating in the session remotely via Zoom. Richard Flournoy, acting administrator of USDA’s Risk Management Agency, was among them, along with RMA’s Valdosta, Georgia Regional Director Davina Lee. That office serves Florida and a handful of other nearby states.

The group took questions from the floor, from those watching via Zoom and some that were submitted ahead of the meeting.

Watch this space for more detail on some of the issues discussed at the session.