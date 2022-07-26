Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday extended to 14 days

While preparing for another school year, Floridians can save money on school supplies and clothing July 25 – Aug. 7.
During the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:
Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item
School supplies selling for $50 or less per item
Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less per item
Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $1,500 or less per item.
“The cost of school supplies has definitely gone up, but the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will help families by offsetting some of that increase so students can have the supplies they need for a successful start to the school year,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Department of Revenue. “Information about qualifying items is available on the Department of Revenue’s website at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.”