Florida Caverns State Park Cultural event is Dec. 4 in Marianna

This statue at Florida Caverns State Park was created in tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps workers that developed the asset.
LEFT: This display in the visitors center at Florida Caverns State Park represents Native Americans at a shelter cave. RIGHT: At the Dec. 4 cultural celebration at Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna, demonstrations will be given of flint knapping techniques used by Native Americans to make items like these shown in a visitors center display at the park.
At the Dec. 4 cultural celebration at Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna, demonstrations will be given of flint knapping techniques used by Native Americans to make items like these shown in a visitors center display at the park.
From staff reports
Florida Caverns State Park hosts its annual Caverns Cultural Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
The event is free but a park admission of $5 per vehicle does apply.
The event will feature “the old ways” and the history of Jackson County, park officials say.
Display and demonstrations mark the day on topics such as beekeeping, blacksmithing, candle-making and more.
There will be a cattle camp, Civil War camp, turpentine operation booth, some antique tractors and other offerings.
The visitors center also has many permanent displays of interest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!