Florida Caverns State Park Cultural event is Dec. 4 in Marianna
Florida Caverns State Park hosts its annual Caverns Cultural Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

The event is free but a park admission of $5 per vehicle does apply.

The event will feature “the old ways” and the history of Jackson County, park officials say.

Display and demonstrations mark the day on topics such as beekeeping, blacksmithing, candle-making and more.

There will be a cattle camp, Civil War camp, turpentine operation booth, some antique tractors and other offerings.

The visitors center also has many permanent displays of interest.

