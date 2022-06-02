Florida disaster prep tax holiday ends June 10

The Atlantic hurricane season began June 1, with predictions that it would be an above-normal year.

The season started as the potential loomed for a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico with possible further development and eventual impacts on south-central Florida.

The start-of-season also came with some positive news: Qualifying disaster preparedness supplies are exempt from Florida sales taxes through Friday, June 10.

The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday webpage with further information is at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.

Qualifying items range from cans or pouches of wet pet food selling for $2 each or less to portable generators selling for $1,000 or less. The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport. The full list is on the website listed above.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook predicts there will be 14-21 named storms, with 6-10 of those developing into hurricanes and with three-to-six of those on a major scale.

The 21 names chosen for the 21 potential tropical cyclones in the current hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, are: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie and Walter.