Florida Forest Service deploys new fire planes

It didn’t take long for the Florida Forest Service to deploy the two fire planes they recently secured to fight fire in the Chipola Forestry Center, a zone which includes Jackson and several surrounding counties.

The service unveiled the new units Wednesday around noon, announcing their arrival in a press release around that hour.

Before dark that same day, the planes were airborne dumping water on a fire that had grown to 150 acres before nightfall. The Gaston Road fire in Washington County had necessitated the evacuation of five homes by then. The planes were put to bed as dark came on but would be available at sunrise if they were needed.

The Florida Forest Service acquired the two single-engine air tankers, known as SEATS, for wildfire suppression efforts in the Hurricane Michael impact area, where many fallen trees remain more than three years later and pose extra fire risk because they’re fuel for the flames.

The SEATS were secured in anticipation of significant wildfire activity during the peak of Florida’s year-round wildfire season.

“We have these additional tools to help with what looks to be a long fire season,” said Mike Mathis, Chipola Forestry Center Manager in the release. “We expect an active season and want people to be prepared. Please, be mindful when doing any outdoor burning, be aware of the weather conditions and be ready for the next wildfire.”

While the season traditionally peaks in April and May, it got off to an early start as the Chipola Complex, which included the Adkins Avenue Fire, Bertha Swamp Road fire, and the Star Avenue fire that impacted Bay, Gulf, and Calhoun counties earlier this month. The Chipola Complex burned more than 34,000 acres, destroyed two homes and damaged 12 others. All three wildfires were fueled by strong, steady winds that pushed through thick, dry, and dead trees and vegetation that remain on the ground after the 2018 storm.

The SEATS can carry 800 gallons of water for use in fighting wildfires and come from Coastal Air Strike based out of Immokolee in Collier County. The planes are under contract for two months and the contract can be extended based on fire activity. The aircraft will be based out of the Calhoun County Airport for the duration of the contract and available for wildfire response within the Hurricane Michael impact area.

Nearly half of Florida is forest land, foresters pointed out in the press release. “Residents should always be prepared for the possibility of a wildfire. Wildfires can have a traumatic effect on communities and unlike hurricanes, there is little to no warning. Learn how to create defensible space around your home. Don’t wait for wildfire, be ready now at BeWildfireReadyFL.com,” the release continued.