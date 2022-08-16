 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons

Alligator Hunting Florida

FILE—An alligator is seen in a pond at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2006. Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used.

 Dr. Scott M. Lieberman/AP Photo, File

ORLANDO (AP) — Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used.

The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.

Additionally, hunters now will be allowed to use pneumatic air-bows attached to a restraining line to hunt the alligators. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the pneumatic air-bows are easier to use for people with mobility challenges and young people.

Hunters already could use bows, crossbows, harpoons, spears and pneumatic air-guns firing an arrow.

Florida is estimated to have 1.3 million alligators.

