 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida Highway Beautification grant workshop set for July 13
0 Comments

Florida Highway Beautification grant workshop set for July 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a Florida Highway Beautification (FHB) Grant Program workshop for local governments and community development organizations beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the FDOT Ponce De Leon Operations Center, 1723 Sunrise Circle, in Ponce De Leon.

The FHB Grant Program, as defined in Rule Chapter 14-40, Part II, Florida Administrative Code, is a grant with a recommended match that will pay for landscaping along state rights of way.

FDOT allows qualified agencies to apply for this annual highway beautification grant to enhance the attractiveness of roads on the State Highway System. Applications for this year’s grant are due Friday, Oct. 1.

For more information, contact District Beautification Grant Coordinator Dustie Moss toll-free at 1-888-638-0250 or Dustie.Moss@dot.state.fl.us.

More information regarding the FHB Grant Program can be found at https://www.fdot.gov/designsupport/highwaybeautification/grants.shtm.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-28:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-29:

+5
Cruise for fun on U.S. 231
Local

Cruise for fun on U.S. 231

Traditional treats and new temptations await travelers that are willing to pull over for a look at what’s available along the way as they moto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert