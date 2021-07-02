Florida Highway Beautification grant workshop set for July 13

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a Florida Highway Beautification (FHB) Grant Program workshop for local governments and community development organizations beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the FDOT Ponce De Leon Operations Center, 1723 Sunrise Circle, in Ponce De Leon.

The FHB Grant Program, as defined in Rule Chapter 14-40, Part II, Florida Administrative Code, is a grant with a recommended match that will pay for landscaping along state rights of way.

FDOT allows qualified agencies to apply for this annual highway beautification grant to enhance the attractiveness of roads on the State Highway System. Applications for this year’s grant are due Friday, Oct. 1.

For more information, contact District Beautification Grant Coordinator Dustie Moss toll-free at 1-888-638-0250 or Dustie.Moss@dot.state.fl.us.

More information regarding the FHB Grant Program can be found at https://www.fdot.gov/designsupport/highwaybeautification/grants.shtm.